Betty Lou Shue Carver, 80, of Duluth, Ga., passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Ivy Hall in Johns Creek, Ga. She was born Nov. 20, 1938 in Salisbury, to the late Albert and Elma Ritchie Shue. Betty was a 1957 graduate of Granite Quarry High School and a graduate of Salisbury Business College. She retired from Gerry Wood Auto Group in 2001 as a Title Clerk. Betty was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and the Faith American Legion Post 327 Auxillary. She enjoyed crocheting and needle point and Tarheel Basketball. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Clark Carver on June 4, 2015. Betty is survived by daughter, Dawn Stys and son-in-law Robbie of Alpharetta, Ga. and son, Derek Alan Carver of Alpharetta, Ga. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Salisbury, with Pastor Don Safrit, officiating. Betty will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to the , 2316 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207 or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Handbell Choir, 205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Carver family. Online condolences may be made at

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

