1/1
Betty Lowrance Waller
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Betty Lowrance Waller, 93, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center. Born December 30, 1926 in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Bess Shumaker Lowrance and Charles Payne Lowrance. She was educated in the Mooresville school and a graduate of Mooresville High School. Mrs. Waller worked as an order clerk at Southern States Co-Op in Barber, NC before retiring. She was a member of Lebanon Lutheran Church where she was active with Sunday School and Church Women's Work. Mrs. Waller is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard C. Caldwell, whom she married in 1958 and later died in 1965 and second husband, Thomas Gibbons “TG” Waller, whom she married in 1974 and died in 2006. Also preceding her in death are brothers, Paul, Taylor, Douglas, and Joe Lowrance; sisters, Mary Lowrance, Lucy Clement, Annie Clark and stepdaughter, Brenda C. Marrow. Those left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Bobby Keith Waller of Salisbury, NC; Michael Lowrance (Karen); a number of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and very special family of sister-in-law Wilma and the late Bobby Waller. A memorial service will be held at Lebanon Lutheran Church, Wednesday, August 19 at 11am. Memorials may be made to Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1200 Thompson Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Waller family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Will miss this sweet lady. She had a kind heart and a beautiful smile. She always remembered Jack and I at Christmas time with a nice card and little note. She never forgot us.
Donna Parker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved