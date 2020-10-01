1/1
Betty M. Sullivan
Betty M. Sullivan, 92 of Columbia, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1130 St. Peters Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Betty passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, born in Charlotte to the late John Horace Morgan and Nancy Anner Morgan. She attended Carolina Business School, Charlotte. Betty was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She retired from the credit card department at Wachovia Bank after eighteen years of loyal service. Surviving are her beloved husband of 69 years, Richard Sullivan; sons, Robert Richard Sullivan (Allison) of Greenville, John Emery Sullivan (Tracy) of McCormick, Thomas Anderson Sullivan of Bradley, and Paul Horace Sullivan (Nadine) of Gilbert; sister, Nancy Zell; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and two sisters. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1130 St. Peters Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
