Betty Martin Brown, 88, of Davidson, NC, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Novant Health Presbyterian, Huntersville. She was born February 27, 1932 to the late Mary Myrtle Martin. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Brown; daughter, Darnell Beam; sons-in-law, Kevin Smith, Lloyd Blackwelder and Richard Meadows. She retired from Fiber Industries in 1995. She was a graduate of Davidson High School. Betty loved her family especially her cousins. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and canning. Betty is survived by her daughters, Cathy Blackwelder, Rhonda Meadows, Patty (Phillip) Lawing and Lonnie (Max) Corriher; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 12:00 Noon at Shearer Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Stephen Stout officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10-12 PM also at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115 or Hospice and Palliative Care Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Brown family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin.cook-com
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 26, 2020