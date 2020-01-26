Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Monday. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Brooks Lovette Monday, of 906 Hidden Creek Circle, Salisbury passed away Saturday, January 25, at Trinity Oaks Lutheran Home. She was 82 years old. Born in Stony Point, NC, she was the daughter of Benjamin Harrison and Lettie Watkins Brooks and one of 7 brothers and sisters. She was a 1955 graduate of China Grove High School. She lived and worked in Salisbury all her adult life. Betty married Marvin Franklin Lovette on August 30, 1958. They shared two children, Marvie Lovette Cartner (Larry) of Salisbury, and Stephen Kent Lovette of Clinton. For 40 years Marvin and Betty enjoyed traveling, attending local theater productions and church activities until his death in 1999. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 18 years, James Monday Betty enjoyed working at Carolina Beverage/Cheerwine Bottling in Salisbury, where she greeted customers with her smile and made cherished life- long friends with her colleagues. She retired in 2005. Being a woman of strong faith, Betty was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating in activities with the Lutheran Women, book studies and church fellowship. During the last year, she enjoyed numerous trips and activities with her friends at Trinity Oaks. She looked forward to weekly Bible study, her visits with the 3-year olds at St John's CDC and was planning for the next beach retreat. Their care and compassion offered her the opportunity to make many new and meaningful friendships. Cherishing her memory are three grandchildren: Benjamin W. Cartner (Candice) of Kernersville; Wesley Brooks Cartner of Raleigh and Whitley Brooks Lovette of White Lake; two great-grandchildren: Finley Knox and Rowen Arynna Cartner, one brother, Tommy Brooks (Laura) of China Grove and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Lutheran Church Chapel with private burial to follow. The family will receive friends in Peeler Hall 30 minutes prior to the service. The family would like to especially thank the caring doctors, nurses and CNA's on the B wing, the always accommodating kitchen staff, and the supportive administration of Trinity Oaks. They are indeed the hands and feet of Christ. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the music program at St. John's Lutheran Church. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Lovette family. Online condolences may be made at

