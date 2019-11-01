Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Memorial service 1:00 PM Eastwood Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jo Correll Overcash, 80, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born May 27, 1939 in Landis, NC to the late William Columbus Correll and Myrtle Billings Correll. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, W.D. Overcash; son, Stephen Douglas Overcash Sr.; sisters, Hazel Overcash, Shirley Hinson; and brothers, William C. Billings and Orville Billings. Betty loved to play bingo, cross-stitch, and collect coffee mugs. She loved to sing in a gospel quartet called “The Believers.” She also had a beloved pet, a Pomeranian named Pickles. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, William Jason Overcash (Jamie), Stephen Douglas Overcash Jr. (Jenna), and Dustin Blake Overcash (Madeline); daughter, Haley Brooke Stirewalt (Zack); two grandchildren, Holli Dawn Overcash and Garrett Wade Overcash, and two great-grandchildren, Nora Emery Overcash and Paisleigh Grace Overcash, and other family and friends that will miss her dearly. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to , 6000 Fairview Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

