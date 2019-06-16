Betty Speight Parker, age 78, of Salisbury passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Betty was born February 7, 1941 in Stanly County the daughter of the late Pansy Mills Speight and John Speight. She attended Albemarle High School and worked for Cannon Mills and American Effird until her retirement in 1999. She enjoyed birdwatching, planting flowers and spending time with her family. She was a member of Landmark Church. Preceding her in death was her husband Richard Lee Parker whom she married May 29, 1959 and who died July 19, 2009; brother Frank Speight; sister Grace Mills Howard. Those left to cherish her memories are her son Richard Todd Parker of Salisbury; daughters Teresa Parker Rohrkaste (Kirk) of Salisbury and Bridgette Parker Peyton (Brad) of Salisbury; brothers Tom Speight of Albemarle and Kenneth Speight of Utah; brother-in-law Joe Parker of Richfield; grandchildren Heather, Justin and Brian; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Braiden, Wesley, Allison, Kelly and Ava. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Summersett Memorial Chapel conducted by Pastor Mike Robinson with burial to follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Catawba Regional Hospice and a special thank you to Linda Tanner and Tanner for their loving care of Betty. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 16, 2019