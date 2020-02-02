Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Pethel. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Funeral service 2:30 PM Bethpage United Methodist Church 109 Fellowship Ave Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty McDuffie Goodnight Pethel, 84, of Kannapolis, passed away, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice Home. She had been gently cared for by the staff and administrators at Best of Care for several years of declining health. Betty was born Aug. 23, 1935 in Franklin County, Ga., a daughter of the late Earl F. and Eunice Hanley McDuffie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Marion, James, Earl and Willie McDuffie; and sisters, Mary Sue Lunsford, Blondine Cromer, Elsie Brown, and Joan Freeman. Betty worked many years at Ritchie Brothers Farm, Cannon Mills, and for an advertising company giving away samples at grocery and Walmart stores. She also cared for children throughout the years. She was a member of Bethpage United Methodist Church, and St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Betty was extremely active at her churches as a member of circles, Sunday School classes, UMW, The Golden Years Group, helping with fund raisers and dinners of all kinds with her friends. Receiving the Lay Person of the Year and a person of merit from the United Methodist Women were highlights in her life. Betty enjoyed planting and caring for flowers and her homes were always full of color and beauty. She kept the Meadow Brook Townhouses full of planted color for many years. She was close friends with her Wednesday Girlfriend group. They lunched and shopped and traveled all over the USA. She loved her two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with all her heart. Betty was married to the late Roy Neal Goodnight and the late Earl Pethel. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra G. Prevette (Joel) of Concord and Susan G. Bostian (Rich) of China Grove; two grandchildren, Jeremy Prevette (Amanda) and Kelsey B. Davidson (Justin); four great-grandchildren, Kimber Prevette, Rylan Davidson, Tessa Prevette and Reece Davidson. Her baby sister, Francis (Shorty) Cook of Kannapolis survives and is the youngest of the ten McDuffie children. Her many nieces and nephews, Betty loved and considered them as her own children. Visitation and Service: The funeral service for Betty will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2:30 p.m. at Bethpage United Methodist Church in Kannapolis. Rev. Mark Vickers will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service. The family would like to thank Sara Lane and Mary Ann Lane as her caretakers, Best of Care Nursing Center, and the Tucker Hospice Home. Friends and family that visited are greatly appreciated. Special thank you to Sarah G. Brandt for making Betty a beautiful lap quilt. Betty spent her life being sweet and kind to others. Please consider doing multiple kind acts in her memory. Memorials: Memorials should be directed to Bethpage United Methodist Church, 109 Fellowship Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081, with the specific goal of supporting the church Agape Garden that helps feed the community.

