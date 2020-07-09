1/1
Betty White Tesh
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty White Tesh, 81, of Salisbury, died Thursday, July 8, 2020 of heart failure at Novant Heath, Rowan Medical Center. Betty was born in Madison County on March 5, 1939, to James and Bessie White. She was the oldest of five children and was preceded in death by all but her brother Jimmy White of Lewisville. Betty married John Tesh on May 5, 1956, the couple moved to Davidson County in 1965. Betty worked at the US Postal Service for 30 years. After their retirement in 1988, the couple moved to Rowan County. Betty was very active in her church Bethel United Methodist in Salisbury and did Meals on Wheels. She loved to read and play computer games. Survivors include her four children: John David Tesh Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, Steven Ray Tesh of Salisbury, Sherri Tesh Andrews of Thomasville and Kevin Lee Tesh, also of Salisbury. Her surviving grandchildren include Erica Tesh White of Daytona Beach, Fla., Alex Tesh of Lexington, Amber Byerly of Thomasville, Harrison Andrews of Thomasville, Meghan Griffin of Thomasville, Blake Tesh, Cassidy Tesh and Colby Tesh of Thomasville and Allison Tesh of Salisbury. She had eight great-grandchildren, Adler and Ashur Tesh of Lexington, Taylor, Wyatt, and Weston White of Daytona Beach, Lucas and Lawson Griffin of Thomasville, and Adalynn Tesh of Thomasville. Service: The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery. The Rev. Sherry Barnes will officiate. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the general fund of Bethel United Methodist Church, 2380 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Tesh family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved