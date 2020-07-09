Betty White Tesh, 81, of Salisbury, died Thursday, July 8, 2020 of heart failure at Novant Heath, Rowan Medical Center. Betty was born in Madison County on March 5, 1939, to James and Bessie White. She was the oldest of five children and was preceded in death by all but her brother Jimmy White of Lewisville. Betty married John Tesh on May 5, 1956, the couple moved to Davidson County in 1965. Betty worked at the US Postal Service for 30 years. After their retirement in 1988, the couple moved to Rowan County. Betty was very active in her church Bethel United Methodist in Salisbury and did Meals on Wheels. She loved to read and play computer games. Survivors include her four children: John David Tesh Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, Steven Ray Tesh of Salisbury, Sherri Tesh Andrews of Thomasville and Kevin Lee Tesh, also of Salisbury. Her surviving grandchildren include Erica Tesh White of Daytona Beach, Fla., Alex Tesh of Lexington, Amber Byerly of Thomasville, Harrison Andrews of Thomasville, Meghan Griffin of Thomasville, Blake Tesh, Cassidy Tesh and Colby Tesh of Thomasville and Allison Tesh of Salisbury. She had eight great-grandchildren, Adler and Ashur Tesh of Lexington, Taylor, Wyatt, and Weston White of Daytona Beach, Lucas and Lawson Griffin of Thomasville, and Adalynn Tesh of Thomasville. Service: The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery. The Rev. Sherry Barnes will officiate. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the general fund of Bethel United Methodist Church, 2380 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Tesh family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com