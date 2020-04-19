Beverly Jean Blanks Cauble, 66, of Lexington passed away Monday, April 14, 2020 at Alston Brook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lexington. Born in Cabarrus County on May 9, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Nettie Ruth Rummage and Herbert Frank Blanks. Beverly was a 1971 graduate of Boyden High School. She worked at Centurion until retiring due to illness. She loved horses, especially her favorite horse, “Jack” and earlier worked on a horse farm. Beverly enjoyed reading and camping and was a member of Union Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Freida Lynn Blanks, who passed away in 1977. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years, Wayne Edward Cauble, whom she married on August 18, 1984; daughters, Amanda Marie Cauble of Salisbury, Misty Kay Vest of Austin, TX; brothers, Bobby Blanks of Faith, Terry Blanks of Salisbury; sisters, Sandy Briggs of Salisbury, Brenda Moore (Hugh) of Chester, SC; grandchildren, Caden, Madden, and Luke Whitley, Claire, Elizabeth, George, and Charles Vest. Service: The family will hold a private service for immediate family with Pastor Heidi Punt officiating. A memorial service will be planned at Union Lutheran Church after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Alston Brooks and Carolina Senior Care. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. A memorial website has been set up at www.weremember.com/beverly-cauble/1p6c/memories Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Cauble family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 19, 2020