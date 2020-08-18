1/1
Beverly Mahaley Williamson
1944 - 2020
Ms. Beverly Ann Mahaley Williamson, 76, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Ms. Williamson was born February 28, 1944 in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late John Henderson Mahaley and Pauline Nance Mahaley. Beverly was filled with joy and the love of Jesus Christ. She brought a smile to many people and a laugh that was unmistakable. She will be missed. Ms. Williamson is survived by her brother, Mike Mahaley and wife Judy of Landis; and a number of nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins and friends. Arrangements: A funeral service was Saturday, August 15, 2020, at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Dr. James Strickland officiated. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County at 5003 Hospice Lane Kannapolis, NC 28081 or Sharon Baptist Church 2628 Shady Lane Avenue, Concord, NC 28027. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Ms. Williamson.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
