Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Raines. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM St. James Lutheran Church Memorial service 5:00 PM St. James Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Raines,57, died peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. Beverly was born in Salisbury on April 15, 1962, the youngest of 5 children of the late Harry L. Johnson, Jr. and the late Jeane Walton Poole. Raised in Rockwell, she graduated from East Rowan High School, and attended Western Carolina University and RCCC. She is survived by her husband, Steve Raines, whom she married on December 21, 2008, brothers Sandy Johnson (Barbara) and Barney Poole (Traci), and sisters, Jane Medley (Ray), Jeane Lowman (David), Debbie Helms (Toby), and Susie Hughes (Allen). She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and her beloved little dog, Max. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her step-father, Jim Poole and niece, Alison Medley. Beverly worked in food service and retail, and for the last 15 years at Wal-Mart in the deli and bakery. She was a faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, having served on the church council, as a member and past president of WELCA, and as a faithful choir member. Beverly enjoyed baking and cross-stitch. She was especially fond of hand-making Crismons for the church and her family and friends. Family was a big part of Beverly's life and she enjoyed entertaining family members with stories and humerous antics of her siblings, nieces and nephews. Family members also looked forward to receiving birthday and anniversary cards that included and one dollar scratch off tickets with the stipulation that winnings should be shared with her. In spite of no report of shared winnings, she continued to faithfully send the cards. The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care Beverly received from the staff at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. A memorial service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 8th at 5:00 PM. The family will receive friends at St. James Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 8th from 4:00 PM until 4:45 PM. A private burial will be held at at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138 or to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Raines family. Online condolences may be made at

Beverly Raines,57, died peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. Beverly was born in Salisbury on April 15, 1962, the youngest of 5 children of the late Harry L. Johnson, Jr. and the late Jeane Walton Poole. Raised in Rockwell, she graduated from East Rowan High School, and attended Western Carolina University and RCCC. She is survived by her husband, Steve Raines, whom she married on December 21, 2008, brothers Sandy Johnson (Barbara) and Barney Poole (Traci), and sisters, Jane Medley (Ray), Jeane Lowman (David), Debbie Helms (Toby), and Susie Hughes (Allen). She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and her beloved little dog, Max. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her step-father, Jim Poole and niece, Alison Medley. Beverly worked in food service and retail, and for the last 15 years at Wal-Mart in the deli and bakery. She was a faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, having served on the church council, as a member and past president of WELCA, and as a faithful choir member. Beverly enjoyed baking and cross-stitch. She was especially fond of hand-making Crismons for the church and her family and friends. Family was a big part of Beverly's life and she enjoyed entertaining family members with stories and humerous antics of her siblings, nieces and nephews. Family members also looked forward to receiving birthday and anniversary cards that included and one dollar scratch off tickets with the stipulation that winnings should be shared with her. In spite of no report of shared winnings, she continued to faithfully send the cards. The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care Beverly received from the staff at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. A memorial service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 8th at 5:00 PM. The family will receive friends at St. James Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 8th from 4:00 PM until 4:45 PM. A private burial will be held at at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138 or to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Raines family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close