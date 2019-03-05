Bill Gene Graham, 87, of Mooresville, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born on Dec. 15, 1931 in Rowan County, to the late Clay and Mary Lipe Graham. Mr. Graham was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He was retired from Graham and Corriher Construction. Mr. Graham was an active beekeeper of Iredell, loved gardening and growing sweet potatoes. He also enjoyed fellowship and fishing at Hatteras. He was a very active member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Mt. Ulla, where he was a chairman on the Building Committee and the Board of Trustees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Paul Allen Graham and sister, Norma Barber. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Anderson Graham; sons, Billy Graham, Jr. (Alison) and Paul Graham (Cindy); sister, Jo Carol Owens (Edwin); grandchildren, Clay Graham (Katie), Katherine Graham, Mary Lynne Graham, Kristen Broome (AJ) and Mandy Pender (Dan); great-grandchildren, Mason, Josie and Vivien Pender, Hayden Broome, Millie Schillinger and Emerson and Abigail Graham. The family received friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Charles Hutchens officiating. Burial with full military honors followed the service in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd., Mt Ulla, NC 28125. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Graham family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 5, 2019