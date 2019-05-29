Mrs Billie Ann Sprinkle, age 81 of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Liberty Commons Nursing Home in Salisbury. Mrs. Sprinkle was born August 11, 1937 in Ashe County and was the daughter of the late William Badger and Verlas Elliott Badger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Venon Sprinkle, as well as a son, Glenn Sprinkle. A graduate of Jefferson High School, she was of the Methodist faith. Mrs. Sprinkle retired from Lutheran Homes at Trinity Oaks. She enjoyed reading and doing needlepoint. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, April Sechler (Michael), Eva Turner (Johnny), Nora Ridenhour (Smokey) and son, Tracy Sprinkle. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brittany, Bryan, Amy, Mikey, Tisha, Amber, Jacob and Angelina, as well as eleven great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with Graveside service to follow at 2:15pm at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove is serving the Sprinkle family.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 29, 2019