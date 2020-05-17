Mr. Billie Joe Jernigan, age 66 of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2020 at his home. Billie was born March 9, 1954 in Echols County, Georgia and was the son of Ruby N. Jernigan of Lake Park, GA and the late Joseph (Joe) Jernigan. He was also preceded in death by his brother in-law, Rick Frontera. Billie was of Baptist faith. Billie proudly served his country for ten years in the U.S. Marines as a Sergeant stationed at Camp Lejune, NC. After his service, he worked and retired as an installer/service tech for Time Warner Cable. After his retirement, he worked as a security guard for Allied Universal. Billie loved riding his motorcycle, working on lawn mowers and he had a great love for his pet English Bull Dog, Savannah. Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, are his wife, Leanne Stockman Jernigan and his daughters, Jennifer Lynn Jernigan and Kimberly Jernigan Hadden (Bryan). He also leaves behind his brother, Franklin Jernigan and his sisters, Joann Frontera and Diane Stephens (James). Also surviving him are three nieces, four nephews, and other extended family members. Visitation for Billie will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Graveside service will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the home of Ruby Jernigan in Valdosta, GA on June 13, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Jernigan.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.