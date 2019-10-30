Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Julian. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Huntersville First Baptist Church 119 N. Old Statesville Rd Huntersville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Weatherford Julian, 80 of Huntersville, went to be with our Lord on October 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Billie was born February 13, 1939 in Spencer, NC to the late William Jennings and Rebecca Ramsey Weatherford. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 57 years, George Barrett Julian. Billie was a 1957 graduate of Boyden High School where she met Barrett. Billie was an accomplished homemaker while raising her four boys whom she adored. She also drove school buses for Rowan and Mecklenburg County Schools and later ran a home-based daycare for several years. Billie loved children, gardening, traveling, and was a big fan of the Carolina Panthers. Billie is survived by her four sons and daughter-in-loves; William B. Julian and wife June, Ronald L. Julian and wife Teresa, Robert Julian and wife Teri, John A. Julian and wife Angie; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Ada Rinehart‘s loving sisterly care for Billie during her final five years, also Atrium Health's Huntersville Oaks for the loving care of Billie during the last two and a half years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Huntersville First Baptist Church, 119 N. Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Immediately following, please join family and friends for hors d'oeuvre's in the Huntersville First Baptist Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Billie Weatherford Julian to the Huntersville First Baptist Building Fund at 119 N. Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 or the , 4701 Hedgemore Dr., Suite 810, Charlotte, NC 28209.

