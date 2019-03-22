Billy Edward Bostian, 88, of Richfield, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Rowan County to the late Columbus Sloan Bostian and Maude Lee Boles Bostian. Mr. Bostian attended Rockwell School, was employed by Cannon Mills and Burlington Mills, and retired from Alcoa after 17 years where he was a welder. A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Bostian served his country during the Korean War. He was a former member of Luther's Lutheran Church in Richfield where he formerly served as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, was a former member of the Church Council and Cemetery Committee. Mr. Bostian was a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell where he served on the Church Council, Sunday School Opening Leader, and attended Immanuel Seniors and the Adult Bible Study. An avid outdoorsman, he loved mowing the grass, weed-eating, and splitting wood. He also enjoyed playing golf with his son and grandson and walking his goats and donkey through the woods. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bostian was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Kirk Bostian, who passed away Feb. 24, 2004; brothers, Ray “Bud” Bostian and Clarence Bostian; and sisters, Margaret Brown, Kate Lingle, and Mary Frances “Teetle” Trexler. He is survived by his son, Gary Edward Bostian and wife Barbra of Richfield; daughter, Donna Bostian Canup of Richfield; grandson, Alex Bostian and wife Jennifer of China Grove; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Caleigh, Grace and Hope Bostian; step-grandchild, Dusty Tanner and wife Ericka of Salisbury; and step great-grandchild, Dylan Tanner. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-3:15 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Bruce Sheeks officiating and assisted by Rev. Jeffrey Hoffner. Burial will follow at Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Richfield with military graveside rites by the North Carolina National Guard. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2070 Emanuel Church Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138 or Luther's Lutheran Church, 4955 Richfield Rd., Richfield, NC 28137. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Bostian family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2019