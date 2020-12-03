Billy Eugene Clawson, 85, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He was born October 9, 1935 in Rowan County to the late Ella Louise Seamon Clawson and Olin Grady Clawson. Mr. Clawson was a machine operator at Ingersoll Rand for 30 years before retiring in 2000 and at the Card Room in Cannon Mills. He loved fishing. Mr. Clawson was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Christine Clawson; grandson, Gary Michael Patterson, Jr.; sister, Sue Little and brothers, Bobby, Larry, Jimmy, and Roger Dale Clawson, Sr.. He is survived by daughters, Deborah Clawson Patterson (Gary Michael, Sr.) of China Grove, Cathy Clawson Honbarrier (Allen) of Salisbury, and Billie Jean Randleman (Dean) of Salisbury; brother, Donald Ray Clawson of Salisbury; sister, Linda Miller (Bimp) of Salisbury and five grandchildren: Jonathan Clawson (Tiffany) of Mooresville; Jatana Powers of China Grove, Josh Clawson (Lisa) of Salisbury, JC Adams (Amber) of Salisbury, Journey Mendoza (CoCo) of Arcadia, FL and twenty great-grandchildren. Service: A visitation will be held 1-2 PM Friday (Dec. 4) at Calvary Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2 PM, conducted by Rev. Scott Faw. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2255 E. Ridge Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Clawson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.