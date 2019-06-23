Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Frank Brady. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Frank Brady, 88, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Rowan County on Aug. 20, 1930, he was the son of the late Carrie Agner Brady and Joe Brady. Mr. Brady worked for Norfolk Southern Railway for 40 years in Spencer, Charlotte, South Carolina and Georgia. After retirement, he traveled with his wife in their motor home, making friends all over the United States for over 25 years. He was a member of the Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge and the Shriners, with over 60 years of membership to both. Mr. Brady was a lifelong member of Union Lutheran Church and also enjoyed Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Salisbury. He was a wonderful and loved man and will be greatly missed by friends and family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Mary K. Brady; four children; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A private graveside service was held per his wishes. Memorials: Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Brady family. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Salisbury Post on June 23, 2019

