Billy Franklin Goodlett 80, of Salisbury was born to the late John H. and Noisy Witherspoon Goodlett in Rowan County on Feb. 20, 1939 departed his life on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Northeast Medical Center in Concord, NC. Mr. Goodlett attended Dunbar High School and retired a fork lift driver from Hoechst- Celanese. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He leaves cherished memories to his wife of 60 plus years Joan Dixon Goodlett, son; Billy D. (Meagan) Goodlett,daughters; Beverly G.(Ralph)Ellis,Bonnie G.((Rodney)Krider, Belita Goodlett, a special grandson; Bralin Joshua Ellis, brother; Roy Lee Goodlett, 12 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren,2 great great grandchildren nephews,nieces,a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation and Service: Funeral Services Wednesday March 27, at 1 p.m. Rowan Funeral Services Chapel burial will follow in City Memorial Cemetery. Family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service at all other times at the home of daughter Bonnie Goodlett-Krider. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Goodlett family.

