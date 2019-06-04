Mr. Billy Joe Barnhardt, Sr., 84, of Kannapolis passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Barnhardt was born Sept. 8, 1934 in Rowan County. He was a son of the late R.S. Barnhardt and Julia Freeze Barnhardt. He loved fishing, hunting, lifting weights and playing bingo. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and had retired from McClane Trucking Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Belle Barnhardt; and a daughter, Mary Louise Barnhardt; . Mr. Barnhardt is survived by two sons, Billy Joe Barnhardt Jr. and Larry Scott Barnhardt; two daughters, Julia Cantrell and Tina Shrack; two brothers, Bobby Barnhardt and John David Barnhardt; two granddaughters, Beverly Pryor and Erika Thrift; and a grandson, Jacob Cantrell. Service: A graveside service service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Deacon Marshall Childers will officiate. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Barnhardt. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 4, 2019