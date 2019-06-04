Billy Joe Barnhardt Sr.

Mr. Billy Joe Barnhardt, Sr., 84, of Kannapolis passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Barnhardt was born Sept. 8, 1934 in Rowan County. He was a son of the late R.S. Barnhardt and Julia Freeze Barnhardt. He loved fishing, hunting, lifting weights and playing bingo. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and had retired from McClane Trucking Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Belle Barnhardt; and a daughter, Mary Louise Barnhardt; . Mr. Barnhardt is survived by two sons, Billy Joe Barnhardt Jr. and Larry Scott Barnhardt; two daughters, Julia Cantrell and Tina Shrack; two brothers, Bobby Barnhardt and John David Barnhardt; two granddaughters, Beverly Pryor and Erika Thrift; and a grandson, Jacob Cantrell. Service: A graveside service service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Deacon Marshall Childers will officiate. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Barnhardt. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 4, 2019
