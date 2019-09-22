Billy Lee Hodge, 68, of Salisbury passed away on September 18, 2019 at Genesis Eldercare of Salisbury. Billy was born on January 26, 1951 in Watauga County to the late Betty Jean Hodge Moretz. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Hodge Moretz; grandparents, Carl and Mamie Hodge; infant daughter, Betty Jo Hodge and granddaughter, Ruby Kelly Hodge. He is survived by his brother, Van Moretz and wife Lynn of Salisbury; sister, Lisa Moretz Jones and husband Mike of Rockwell; daughter, Billie Jo Hodge Kelly; three grandchildren, Cody, Gary and Robbie; uncle, James Hodge of Salisbury. As per Billy's wishes, a gathering will take place at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hodge family. Online condolences may be made at Lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 22, 2019