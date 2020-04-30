Billy R. Bassinger, 86, of Salisbury passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on April 9, 1934, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Clark Bassinger and Harold R. Bassinger. Billy was a graduate of Boyden High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired after 42 years at Norandal as a mill operator. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and loved his wife, sons, and his dog, “Jordy”. Billy loved fishing in the Outer Banks every spring and fall. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by a grandson, Travis Bassinger. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Priscilla Hartley Bassinger, whom he married in May of 1962; sons, Kelly Wayne Bassinger (Andrea) of Salisbury and Gregory Scott Bassinger of Salisbury; brothers, Ronnie Bassinger (Carol) and Stan Bassinger (Vickie) of Rockwell; sister, Jo Carol Linebarger (Johnny) of Salisbury; grandson, Chandler Kyle Bassinger and several nieces and nephews. Service: A private family service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147, with Pastor Tommy Thomas and Pastor Mark Rhyne officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Bassinger family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2020