Billy Ray Cline
Mr. Billy Ray Cline, 83, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Mr. Cline was born December 4, 1936 in Rowan County to the late Marvin Love Cline and Polly Wood Cline. He attended Rowan County schools and on November 6, 1965, he married Ola Mae Sanders Cline of the home. They shared 55 years of joyful marriage. He retired from Kewaunee Corporation, served in the US Army Reserves and was a faithful member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. He loved gospel music, he loved to sing and make everyone laugh. He never met a stranger. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Walter Cline, Belinda Rae and Leslie Ann; one brother, Bob Cline (Denise) of Statesville and three sisters, Bonnie Sue Cline Williams of Statesville, Geraldine Cline Myers of Cleveland, Annie Cline Emrich (Ralph) of Matthews. Arrangements: Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rocky Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Henry Cook, Jr. and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:00pm before the funeral hour. The family would like to thank the Gordon Hospice House and his special caregivers, Jim, Ronald, Rose, Joe and Sue. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 823 Mountain View Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Rocky Hill Baptist Church
OCT
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rocky Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
(704) 528-4106
October 14, 2020
Ola and family, so sorry for your loss. May GOD bless you as never before. LaVonne Gryder
Lavonne Gryder
