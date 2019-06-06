Billy Ray McLain, 86, of Woodleaf, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at his residence. Born in Cabarrus County on Nov. 19, 1932, to the late Mary and Maurice McLain. Billy was a graduate of Morganton School for the Deaf and worked as a weaver for Pillowtex Mill in Kannapolis. He served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Parkwood Baptist Church in Concord. Billy was the past president of the North Carolina Association for the Deaf, was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame at the Morganton School for the Deaf, was on the board for the Charlotte Human Resources for the Deaf, and won an award for the Christian Ministry for the Deaf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wallace McLain and sister, Geraldine Brower. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce McLain; a son, Jack McLain (Georgann) of Kannapolis; a daughter, Tammy Allison (Kenneth) of Woodleaf; brothers Arnold McLain of Smithfield, and Bobby McLain (Carmen) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Jack McLain Jr. (Stasha), Michael McLain, John McLain, William McLain and Melanie Freyer (Carl); and great-grandchildren, Joshua McLain, Winter McLain, Britni Culp, Garrett McCluney and Danielle Sanderson. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Parkwood Baptist Church, 1069 Central Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28027. Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Parkwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Bo Sherrill officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the McLain family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 6, 2019