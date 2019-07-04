Billy Ray Morgan, 78, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC. He was born May 28, 1941 in Valleytown, NC to the late Gordon and Ruby Morgan. Billy was a Veteran of the United States Army, he was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and watching football. Billy retired from the VA Hospital in Asheville, NC. Billy is survived by his wife, Irmgard Morgan, whom he married February 19, 1969; daughter, Jutta Morgan Beaver and husband Tim of China Grove; sons, Michael Morgan and Elaine Smathers of Asheville, Thomas Morgan and wife Lisa of Elk Grove, CA; grandchildren, Matthew Beaver and wife Misty, Katie Hartsell and husband Nathan, Marissa Morgan, Haley Swilling and husband Levi, Deavin Morgan, and Sarah Morgan; great-grandchildren, Christian, Avarie, Owen, Casen, Brayden, Ethan, Carson, Landon, and Lincoln. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Concordia Lutheran Church 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, NC 28023. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in the Concordia Lutheran Church with, Pastor Ken Reed and Pastor Larry Bost officiating. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, NC 28023. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 4, 2019