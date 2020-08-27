Billy Ray Rogers, 89, of Kannapolis, went into his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Billy Ray was born on November 16, 1930 to the late Edward Rogers and Lowe Murph Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Mae Rogers in 2001; sons, Thomas Rogers and Steve Rogers; two grandsons, Gary Rogers and Kenny Rogers, and two brothers, Bob Rogers and Watt Rogers. Billy Ray worked as an overhauler at Cannon Mills for over 50 years. He was a life-long member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kannapolis. He loved to piddle in his building, woodworking, fixing things, and building furniture. He loved to socialize and would be sure he spoke to every person in the room. He always made people feel special. Those left to cherish his memory include five grandchildren, Tommy (Carole) Rogers, Dawn Spry, Stevie Rogers, Mark Rogers, and Amy (Darryl) Rogers Woodruff; sister, Evelyn Basinger; nine great grandchildren, and two great-great Grandchildren, who will all miss him dearly. Service: The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Bennie Burgess officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.