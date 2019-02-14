Billy Ronda Covington, 77, of Rockwell passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on June 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Mable Miller Covington and Alva Leonard Covington. Billy was educated in Rowan County Schools and later served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He was the self-employed owner of Score, Inc. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ricky S. Covington. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, William Leonard Covington and wife Lori of Rockwell; daughter, Anesha Harris of Rockwell; grandchildren, Breanna Covington and Ricky Harris; and great-grandchildren, Bryson, Avah and Chandler. Visitation: 1-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Organ Lutheran Church Parlor, 1515 Organ Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Organ Lutheran Church with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating. Burial will follow at West Park Baptist Church Cemetery, 715 W. Park Dr., Rockwell, NC 28138. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Covington family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ronda Covington.
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 14, 2019