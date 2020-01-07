Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Waller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Waller, 59, of Mooresville, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 23, 2019 after an 8-month battle with cancer. Even in the midst of his illness, his faith, positive attitude and determination remained strong. Billy was born on November 15, 1960 and loved his family, church and community. He was a loving husband, son, dad, brother, uncle and Pappy. His priorities in life were his family and his love of farming which started at a young age. Billy was an icon in the community known and loved by all because of his hard work, work ethic and giving nature. He was known for his pristine garden that he loved to share with the community and local churches for their Meals on Wheels program. He loved watching all things grow and there wasn't anything he couldn't do! Billy is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; sons: Justin (Stacy), Jacob (Kristy), Blade and Jed Waller; daughters: Emily (Joey) Carter and Ellen Waller. His seven precious grandchildren include: Jacy, Owen, Jersey, Rowan and Jayden Waller and Bayley and Skylar Carter. He is also survived by his father, William C. Waller; mother, Rachel K. Davis; in-laws, Wiley and Brenda Goodman; along with siblings, Debbie (Larry) Shephard, Samuel (Tangie) Waller, Melinda (Kenny) Dabbs, Julia (Leonard) Houck and Robert Waller; sister-in-law, Adele Goodman and brother and sister-in-law, John and Paula Goodman; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of long-time friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Bernice Waller and Ervin and Margaret Karriker, and Uncle Bob Waller. His family would like to thank his Levine Cancer Concord and Cabarrus Family Medicine Healthcare teams for their outstanding care and compassion during his illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm, Centenary United Methodist Church, Mt Ulla, NC. Visitation will be held from 1-3:00 pm in the Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary UMC Building Fund, 620 Centenary Church Road, Mt Ulla, NC 28125 or Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Waller family. Online condolences may be made at

