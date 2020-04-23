Bishop Walter Tracey (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bishop Walter Tracey.
Service Information
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC
28144
(704)-637-8882
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
1709 N Long St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bishop Walter David Tracey, 69, of Salisbury was born to the late Edward O. and Elizabeth Cook Tracey, Sr. on September 27, 1950 in Rowan County departed his life on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Matthew. He was a graduate of J.C. Price High School and was a Bishop The Glorious Emmanuel Pentecostal Church in East Spencer. He leaves cherish memories to his son; DeMarcus D. Tracey of Salisbury, daughter; Tawanya (James) Scarboro , Ashburn,VA, brother; Frankie L. Tracey, Alabama, sisters; Johnnie Mae Tracey, Lessie Gaston, both of Charlotte, special companion Rachel Tracey, one grandchild, nephews, nieces, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Graveside services will be Saturday, April 25, at 11:00 a.m. public viewing will be 2-5 Friday at the funeral home. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Tracey family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.