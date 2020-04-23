Bishop Walter David Tracey, 69, of Salisbury was born to the late Edward O. and Elizabeth Cook Tracey, Sr. on September 27, 1950 in Rowan County departed his life on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Matthew. He was a graduate of J.C. Price High School and was a Bishop The Glorious Emmanuel Pentecostal Church in East Spencer. He leaves cherish memories to his son; DeMarcus D. Tracey of Salisbury, daughter; Tawanya (James) Scarboro , Ashburn,VA, brother; Frankie L. Tracey, Alabama, sisters; Johnnie Mae Tracey, Lessie Gaston, both of Charlotte, special companion Rachel Tracey, one grandchild, nephews, nieces, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Graveside services will be Saturday, April 25, at 11:00 a.m. public viewing will be 2-5 Friday at the funeral home. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Tracey family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 23, 2020