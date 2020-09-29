It is with great sadness that the family of Blanche Curran Stutts announces her passing on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the young age of 103. Born in Rowan County on December 14, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Fleet Curran & Mamie Lowder Curran. Blanche was a graduate of China Grove High School and was a long-serving member of Second Presbyterian Church in Salisbury. In 1956, she became the Manager of School Food Service at R.G. Kizer Elementary School and later at South Rowan High School. She was a member of several meaningful organizations including the Order of the Eastern Star where she held various officer positions, Meals on Wheels where she delivered meals until well after her 95th birthday and Women of the Second Presbyterian Church. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend and will be remembered by all who knew her for her loyalty, love of desserts, and zest for life. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Stutts, Sr., whom she married on January 1, 1937 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage; her siblings, Haskell Curran, Hazel Curran Lefler and Rayvon Curran; grandson Ian Stutts, and daughter-in-law Tessa Lesley. Among those left to cherish her memory are sons, Carl Stutts, Jr., of Houston, TX, Terry Stutts and wife Jackie Stutts of Charlotte, grandchildren, Melissa Klingberg and Lindsay Stutts, and four great grandchildren, Haley and Natalie Klingberg, Ashlyn Stutts, and Emma Ward. Service: On September 30, 2020, a visitation will be held at Second Presbyterian Church (732 Lincolnton Road, Salisbury, NC 28144) from 2:00 – 2:45pm., with service to follow at 3:00pm with the Pastor Margaret Almeida officiating. A private entombment will be held following the service. Memorials can be made to Rowan Hospice and Palliative Care, 301, South Main Street, suite 105 Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Stutts family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.