Blanche Hough Wyatt
1925 - 2020
Blanche Hough Wyatt, 95, of Gold Hill, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born August 19, 1925, in Mecklenburg County to the late Claude M. Hough and Maggie Vick Hough. Mrs. Wyatt attended Mt. Pleasant High School and retired from Richfield Manufacturing. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Gold Hill where she was active with the United Methodist Women and served on numerous church committees. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Sylvester Wyatt; brothers, Claude Hough, Jr., Bobby Vick Hough, Norman Hough, and Herbert David Hough; and sisters, Atha Mae Hammill and Evelean Hough Blackwelder. Mrs. Wyatt is survived by her sons, Larry Wyatt of Gold Hill and Tommy Lee Wyatt of Gold Hill; and grandchildren, Jason Wyatt and Nathan Wyatt. Arrangements: A private service will be held for Mrs. Wyatt. Burial will be at Zion Memorial Cemetery in Gold Hill. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Memorial Cemetery Association, 570 Reeves Island Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Wyatt family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
