Bobbie Jean Sims Watkins
1941 - 2020
Bobbie Jean Sims Watkins 78, of Salisbury was born on November 2, 1941 to the late Emmanuel Corry and Irene Sims made a final flight on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Novant Health Regional Medical Center. She attended Dunbar High School and retired after forty plus years from Rowan Regional Medical Center in Dietary. She was a faithful member of Progressive Outreach Ministry, Mother of the Church, Youth Summer camp, movie and game name, support of the Pastor and the entire ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; William Charles Langford, daughter; Cheryl Murray, and husband Eddie Watkins, Jr. who passed April 15, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to daughter; Pamela Murray, sister; Elnora Kelley, brother; Roy Lee Sims, four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Funeral Service will be Friday, May 15, at 12 Noon at Rowan Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Rowan Memorial Park. Visitation: Public viewing will be Thursday, May 14, 10:30 - 5:00. Family will receive friends at the home.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.
