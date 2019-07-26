Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Jean Thomas Carter. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service Following Services Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Thomas Carter, age 83, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by her precious family after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Bobbie was born Oct. 4, 1935 in Gaston County to the late John Emory Thomas and Lillie Mae Fuller. Her husband of over 60 years, Billy Eugene Carter; brothers, Ralph Thomas, Roy Thomas and Paul Thomas; and her sisters, Mozelle Thomas and Corrine Hardy also preceded her in death. She was an early graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and spent her career as a pharmacy tech but more importantly spent her time caring for children and leaving her wonderful impression on them as they grew up. She cared for her grandchildren, Larry and Morgan Mae and special family friends, Rebecca, Olivia and precious Jacob, who was wise beyond his years and wholeheartedly prayed for both Ms. Bobbie and Mr. Bill when he became ill. Ms. Bobbie, as all knew her, was a wonderful cook. She made wonderful meals for her family not only every Sunday, but also always had “supper” ready and prepared each day for her daughter and grandchildren even after she became ill with cancer. She always made sure her family and friends had what they needed. Ms. Bobbie loved her flower garden, taking photos the old fashioned way with a real camera, but most of all she loved her family and not only adored her time with them but she took the time to call them every day to talk or leave them a loving message. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherri Leigh Beck and grandchildren, Larry Eugene Beck and Morgan Mae Beck. She also leaves behind her sister, Betty Loukos (Art) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family is grateful for all the love, kindness and compassion they have received during Ms. Bobbie's brief illness. They want give special thanks to Wayne Sheppard for his thoughtfulness and support, to her neighbors and special friends, Joyce, Kathy, Doris, Sue and Crystal and David (hamburgers) and to all the others wonderful people who have shown their love and kindness. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Ms. Bobbie will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11a.m. -12:30 p.m. at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Billy Beaver of Main Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at National Cemetery in Salisbury at 2 p.m. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Carter. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Thomas Carter, age 83, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by her precious family after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Bobbie was born Oct. 4, 1935 in Gaston County to the late John Emory Thomas and Lillie Mae Fuller. Her husband of over 60 years, Billy Eugene Carter; brothers, Ralph Thomas, Roy Thomas and Paul Thomas; and her sisters, Mozelle Thomas and Corrine Hardy also preceded her in death. She was an early graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and spent her career as a pharmacy tech but more importantly spent her time caring for children and leaving her wonderful impression on them as they grew up. She cared for her grandchildren, Larry and Morgan Mae and special family friends, Rebecca, Olivia and precious Jacob, who was wise beyond his years and wholeheartedly prayed for both Ms. Bobbie and Mr. Bill when he became ill. Ms. Bobbie, as all knew her, was a wonderful cook. She made wonderful meals for her family not only every Sunday, but also always had “supper” ready and prepared each day for her daughter and grandchildren even after she became ill with cancer. She always made sure her family and friends had what they needed. Ms. Bobbie loved her flower garden, taking photos the old fashioned way with a real camera, but most of all she loved her family and not only adored her time with them but she took the time to call them every day to talk or leave them a loving message. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherri Leigh Beck and grandchildren, Larry Eugene Beck and Morgan Mae Beck. She also leaves behind her sister, Betty Loukos (Art) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family is grateful for all the love, kindness and compassion they have received during Ms. Bobbie's brief illness. They want give special thanks to Wayne Sheppard for his thoughtfulness and support, to her neighbors and special friends, Joyce, Kathy, Doris, Sue and Crystal and David (hamburgers) and to all the others wonderful people who have shown their love and kindness. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Ms. Bobbie will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11a.m. -12:30 p.m. at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Billy Beaver of Main Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at National Cemetery in Salisbury at 2 p.m. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Carter. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close