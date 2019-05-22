Bobbie Revere Cloer, 90, of Charlotte passed away Monday, May 29, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. Born Feb. 20, 1929 in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Edna Peeler Morgan and Paul Revere Cloer. He was a graduate of Salem Orphanage High School in Salem, Va. and retired as a lineman/tech for Southern Bell after 35 years of service. Mr. Cloer is survived by his sister, Alease Cloer Cline of Salisbury; nephews and nieces, Bill Cline, George Cline (Lori), Pat McHalay (Jack), Janet Allen; and special friend, Ms. Sandra Holland. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Carl M. Haynes of Christiani Lutheran Church officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Hospice and Palliative Care, 324 N. McDowell Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 (enclose the name Bobbie R. Cloer in the memo line). Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cloer family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 22, 2019