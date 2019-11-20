Mr. Bobby G. Brown, age 65 of Landis, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Bobby was born April 5, 1954 in Rowan County to the late Robert William Brown, Sr. and Viola Garrett Brown and was a lifelong resident of Landis. His brother, Robert W. Brown, Jr., also preceded him in death. Bobby was 1972 graduate of South Rowan High School and a 1976 graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College with degree in Business Administration. Over his lengthy career, he served an insurance agent for Nationwide Insurance and was a Sergeant with the Dept. of Correction and Dept. of Public Safety for the State of North Carolina. He also served as a Deputy Sheriff/Detention Officer with Rowan County for over 34 years. He spent 22 years as a firefighter for the Town of Landis Fire Dept. Bobby had many interests, memberships and affiliations and was involved deeply within his community. He was a Master Mason with Cannon Memorial Lodge 626, a 32 degree Mason with Scottish Rites of Charlotte and was a Shriner with the Oasis Shrine in Charlotte. His past activities included being president of the Landis Lions Club, secretary/treasurer of the South Rowan Optimist Club, treasurer of the Rowan Democratic Party and Zone Chairman and Deputy District Governor – District 31E Lions International. Bobby spent 4 terms as an Alderman for the Town of Landis, was a life member of Theta Xi, a life member of Optimist International, life member of the National Rifle Association and member of the Rowan County Wildlife Association. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Roger B. Brown (Theresa Howard) and his young grandson, Roger Bruce Brown, Jr. along with his sister, Sheila B. Bailey. He also leaves behind three nieces and three nephews, Gayle Ruggiero, Kathleen Bailey, Lisa Lieben, Clark Bailey, Derek Brown and Robert W. Brown, III. Visitation and Service: Visitation for Bobby will be on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 7-9 p.m. at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main Street. Funeral Service will be on Friday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Landis Funeral Home. Burial with Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove immediately after the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com. Landis Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Brown.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 20, 2019