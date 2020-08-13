1/1
Bobby Brown Basinger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Brown Basinger, 85, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare-Northeast Medical Center in Concord. He was born November 24, 1934 in Rowan County to the late Mitchell Everett Basinger and Jane Heffling Basinger. Mr. Basinger was a long-distance truck driver with Roadway Trucking for twenty-eight years and owned and operated Triple B Trucking Company for seventeen years. Preceding him in death was his wife, Virginia Paxton Basinger on April 1, 2012; grand-nephew, Brandon Bricker; sisters, Helen Basinger Veach and Marie Basinger Hartman and brothers, Delane Basinger, Jake Basinger and Paul Basinger. Those left to cherish his memory are his special friend, Peggy Troutman of China Grove, NC; niece, Jenaeane Bricker and husband Pem of Burgaw, NC; grand-niece, Jennifer Bricker of Burgaw, NC; nephew, Sonny Basinger of Roanoke Rapids, VA; sisters, Clara Cottingham of Shreveport, LA and Diane McCrimmon of Greensboro, NC and brother, Wilson Basinger of Salisbury, NC. A graveside service will be held 11 AM Thursday (Aug 13) at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, conducted by Pastor Wayne J. Miller of Highest Praise Family Worship Center. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Basinger family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brookhill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved