Bobby Brown Basinger, 85, of Salisbury, NC passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare-Northeast Medical Center in Concord. He was born November 24, 1934 in Rowan County to the late Mitchell Everett Basinger and Jane Heffling Basinger. Mr. Basinger was a long-distance truck driver with Roadway Trucking for twenty-eight years and owned and operated Triple B Trucking Company for seventeen years. Preceding him in death was his wife, Virginia Paxton Basinger on April 1, 2012; grand-nephew, Brandon Bricker; sisters, Helen Basinger Veach and Marie Basinger Hartman and brothers, Delane Basinger, Jake Basinger and Paul Basinger. Those left to cherish his memory are his special friend, Peggy Troutman of China Grove, NC; niece, Jenaeane Bricker and husband Pem of Burgaw, NC; grand-niece, Jennifer Bricker of Burgaw, NC; nephew, Sonny Basinger of Roanoke Rapids, VA; sisters, Clara Cottingham of Shreveport, LA and Diane McCrimmon of Greensboro, NC and brother, Wilson Basinger of Salisbury, NC. A graveside service will be held 11 AM Thursday (Aug 13) at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, conducted by Pastor Wayne J. Miller of Highest Praise Family Worship Center. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
