Bobby Gene Power Sr., 72, of China Grove, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his residence in China Grove. He was born May 28, 1947 in Danville, Ga. to Paul and Ruby Strenio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Sternio; and sister, Betty Raines. He was a proud member of the Bostian Heights Community. Bob could most often be found at Bostian Heights Grocery, the family business of nearly 50 years, where he enjoyed joking with the customers and drinking coffee with his buddies. He earned the nickname S.O.B (Sweet Old Bob) and was rarely seen without his dog, Jax. Services: The graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, with Rev. Zachary Sizemore, officiating. There will be a celebration of life held in his honor Saturday, July 13, 2019. Please contact the family for details. Bob is survived by his son, Bobby Gene Power Jr. (Tiffany) of Salisbury; daughter, Cherry Funderburk (Dale) of Rockwell; two sisters, Jerri Banks of Salisbury and Cathy Grubb of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Brooke Power, Brenton Woodie and Brandon Woodie (Kayla); two great-grandchildren, Marissa and Aubrey Woodie; and his most loyal friend, his beloved dog, Jax. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Power family. Online condolences may be made at

