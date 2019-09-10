Bobby James “BJ” Barnhardt, 83, of Salisbury, went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 6, 2019 after a short illness. At the time of his death, Bobby was surrounded by those who loved him. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, RS Barnhardt and Julia Freeze; and his brother, Billy Joe, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Janie; and his children, Rick, Daryl, Therese, Tony, Tonya, and Tabitha; his only granddaughter, Cameron; and his brother, John David. Bobby was educated in Rowan County. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne. Retiring from Piedmont Airlines after 37 years, Bobby and Janie relocated to Holden Beach, NC where they both enjoyed being near the ocean. Recently, they moved back to Rowan County to be closer to their family. At the request of Bobby, there will be no formal service. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to the Rowan County Humane Society (PO Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145) and/or the Charlotte Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (www2.jdrf.org).
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 10, 2019