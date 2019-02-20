Bobby Lee Hemmings, age 70, of Lexington passed away peacefully Monday morning, Feb. 18, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. Bobby was born in Surry County on Sept. 4, 1948 to Robert “Cokey” Hemmings and Rachel Golding Hemmings. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Francis “Wade” Hemmings and his wife, Trudy House Hemmings who died Dec. 20, 2017. He was a member of Cross Point Baptist Church and was a veteran having served in the United States Army. Surviving are his son, Robby Hemmings (Beverly) of Linwood; daughters, Tammy Beck (Randy) of Lexington, Lori Bowens (William) and Bobbi Jo Anderson, both of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Lee Leonard, Bobby Dale Leonard, Kayla Glenn, Eric Wingfield, Kevin Wingfield, Janna Beck, Bethany Beck, Shane Hemmings and Dakota Hemmings; eight great-grandchildren; three Brothers, Thomas Hemmings and Rick Hemmings of Martinsville, Va. and David Hemmings of Salisbury; and one sister, Betty Wilson of Salisbury. Service & Visitation: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Cross Point Church in Lexington with the Rev. Michael Greer officiating. Vistation with the family will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington. Entombment will follow in the Rowan Memorail Park with military honors. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 20, 2019