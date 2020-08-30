Mr. Bobby Lee Parker, Sr., 79, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Westside Baptist Church. Rev. Joel Hiatt will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 am Saturday at Westside Baptist Church. Mr. Parker was born November 26, 1940 in Iredell County. He was a son of the late Robert Lee Parker and Frances Lee Cranfield Parker. Bobby made a mission in life by leading many people to the Lord. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church. He also played autoharp and sang for his church. Bobby loved all kinds of farm animals, and enjoyed the farm life. Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Mary Priscilla Tucker Parker; three children, Lisa Robertson and significant other Jeff Bonds of Woodleaf, Julie G. Miller and husband Randy of Salisbury and Bobby L. Parker, Jr. and wife Shlynn of Woodleaf; step-son James E. Pittard and wife Sandra of Kannapolis; two sisters, Doris Jane Ketchie and Mary Lou Riley, both of Woodleaf; brother, Shirley Eugene Parker and wife Linda of Rockwell; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westside Baptist Church, 201 Clancy Street, Salisbury, NC 28147 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
