1/1
Bobby Lee Scercy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Bobby Lee Scercy, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Mr. Scercy was born September 1, 1934 in Rowan County. He was a son of the late Millard Scercy and Virginia Ward Beaver Scercy. He retired from Cannon Mills where he was a Loom Fixer. He liked gardening, camping, fishing and going to the coast. He was a member of First Baptist Church in China Grove. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Danny Morris; two sisters, Mildred Homan and Faye Gaines; and four brothers, Phillip, Horace, Brady and Billy Scercy. Mr. Scercy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Luther Scercy; son, Alan Scercy and wife Verona of Salisbury; three sisters, Carolyn Hopkins and husband Oscar of Kannapolis, Joyce Hege and husband Larry of Richfield and Vickie Dennis and husband Don of Johnsonville, SC; granddaughter, Leigh Anne Stiller; and two great grandchildren, Logan and Hayden Stiller. Arrangements: A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Trent Drye will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 pm Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 302 Patterson Street, China Grove, NC 28023. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Scercy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved