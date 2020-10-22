Mr. Bobby Lee Scercy, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Mr. Scercy was born September 1, 1934 in Rowan County. He was a son of the late Millard Scercy and Virginia Ward Beaver Scercy. He retired from Cannon Mills where he was a Loom Fixer. He liked gardening, camping, fishing and going to the coast. He was a member of First Baptist Church in China Grove. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Danny Morris; two sisters, Mildred Homan and Faye Gaines; and four brothers, Phillip, Horace, Brady and Billy Scercy. Mr. Scercy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Luther Scercy; son, Alan Scercy and wife Verona of Salisbury; three sisters, Carolyn Hopkins and husband Oscar of Kannapolis, Joyce Hege and husband Larry of Richfield and Vickie Dennis and husband Don of Johnsonville, SC; granddaughter, Leigh Anne Stiller; and two great grandchildren, Logan and Hayden Stiller. Arrangements: A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Trent Drye will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 pm Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 302 Patterson Street, China Grove, NC 28023. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
