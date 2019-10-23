Mr. Bobby Dwight Mullis, 86, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Steve Lee and Rev. Robert D. Howard will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 pm Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mr. Mullis was born May 26, 1933 in Rowan County. He was a son of the late James Dwight Mullis and Margaret Bridie Haney Mullis. He was a lifetime member of Lakewood Baptist Church. Bobby enjoyed traveling, cruising and joking with everyone. He loved the Lord, and his family and friends to the fullest. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Carol Wike. Mr. Mullis is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn Niemans Mullis; sons, Danny Mullis and wife Margaret and Keith Mullis; daughter, Jody White and husband Lloyd; four step-children, Richard Kuhlmann, Gary Kuhlmann and wife Tina, Linda Snodgrass and husband Mike and Robert Ratkowski and wife Sarah; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Lakewood Baptist Church, 806 Kluttz Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Mullis.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 23, 2019