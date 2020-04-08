Bobby Ray Gilland, 82, of Rockwell passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on August 19, 1937, he was the son of the late Conrad Alexander Gilland and Edna Bradshaw Gilland. Bobby was a graduate of East Spencer High School. He later worked as a manager at Rayless Department Store, at the NC Finishing Company, and as a shift foreman at the American Efird Thread Company. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, where he was active in all church phases, serving as a lay speaker and Sunday School teacher for decades. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Gilland. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elaine Morgan Gilland, whom he married on April 28, 1957; son, Ken Gilland (Elizabeth) of Cary; daughter, Angela Porter (Ken) of Hyattsville, MD; brother, Rev. J.C. “Jim” Gilland (Glener) of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Wanda Gilland of Salisbury; grandson, Jason Porter (Alise) of Cornelius; great-grandchildren, Olive, Miles, and Winston Porter. Service: A private entombment service will be held at the Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Liberty United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3940 Liberty Rd, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Gilland family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 8, 2020