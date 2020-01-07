Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Wayne Roseman Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Wayne Roseman, Sr. lost his courageous battle with cancer to gain his heavenly reward at his home on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, Rhonda Stirewalt Roseman. Bobby was born July 14, 1954 in Salisbury to the late Ruth Roseman. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Christopher Chad Bost, sister Peggy Ross, and his grandfather John Henry Roseman. A 1972 graduate of Boyden High School, Bobby played football and basketball for the Boyden Hornets. He was certified in many areas of electrical work and was employed for Cannon Mills, Kannapolis; Fuchs Systems, Inc., Salisbury, and Sterling Sales and Service, Thomasville. More recently, he retired from Andritz Hydro, in Charlotte as a Field Service Operations Senior Representative. Also, he owned and operated his own businesses such as Roseman Monuments and B.W. Roseman Electric Company. He loved his jobs, and enjoyed “trouble-shooting” problem areas with mechanical and electrical systems-especially turbine engines. Bobby was instrumental in implementing the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) Program at Happy's Farm for “at risk” children known as “Discovering Yourself Through Barnyard Adventures.” “The Bobby's Pride” component of this program focuses on discovering the talents within yourself. In addition to his wife and step-daughter, Suzanna Leigh Stirewalt of Raleigh, he is survived by family members from the Mocksville area: sons Bobby Wayne Roseman, Jr., Mickey Wayne Roseman and wife, Marcia; and daughter Sarina Roseman Barney and husband, David Allen. He is survived by six grandchildren: Jessica Roseman and fiancé Chris Fleming, Leeza Roseman and fiance' Ethan Ashley, Savannah Roseman, Amber Roseman, Mickey Wayne Roseman, Jr. and Matt Walker; three step-grandchildren: Brittany Bullock, Chance Barney and Allison Barney; seven great grandchildren: Rileigh Kelley, Bailey Kelley, Colton Roseman, Lee Trent, Roman Daniels, Shayleigh Roseman, Brooke Daniels and step great-grandchildren Payton and Gabrielle Barney, and MattieWalker. Bobby will be greatly missed by his cousin, Daisy Sechler; and his beloved fur babies: Zoey, Daisy, Sadie and B.J. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell. The funeral service in celebration of Bobby's life will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rockwell, officiated by the Rev. Bruce Sheeks, pastor. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bobby to Happy's Farm, Inc. “Bobby's Pride Program,” 985 Parks Road, Salisbury, N.C. 28146 or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2070 Emanuel Church Road, Rockwell, N.C. 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Roseman family. Online condolences may be made at

