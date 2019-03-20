Mr. Bobby "Wayne" White, 82, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Centerview Baptist Church. Rev. Willie Rash will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Military Honors will be provided by the Cabarrus County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 pm at the church prior to the service. Mr. White was born January 31, 1937 in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Comus Cleo White and Kate Angeline Treece White. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Wayne was an active member of Centerview Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Gideons International - Kannapolis Camp. Wayne also enjoyed being with his family, playing golf and fishing. He was an avid sports fan, especially the UNC Tarheels. Wayne was a graduate of Winecoff High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James N. White. Mr. White is survived by his wife, Carolyn Carpenter White; three children, Sabrina McManus and husband Jerry of Concord, Phillip Wayne White of the home and Kevin White and wife Kim of Kannapolis; four grandchildren, Robert Scott and wife Jaimee, Whitney Bingham and husband Tyler, Lindsey White and Cassie White; four great grandchildren, Journey and Eulalie Bingham and Lucas and Layna Rose Scott; one brother, Jerry D. White and wife Barbara of AL; and a sister-in-law, Betty S. White of Kannapolis. Memorials may be sent to Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC, 28083, Gideons International - Kannapolis Camp, P.O. Box 52, Kannapolis, NC 28082, Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC, 28081 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. The family wishes to thank Wayne's caregivers, Bonnie and Juana, for the loving care given to him during his illness, and to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. White.
Published in Salisbury Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019