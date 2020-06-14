Bonnie Goodman Williams, 84, of Salisbury, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Salisbury, North Carolina to the late Sarah Thomason Goodman and Coy Demonte Goodman, Bonnie was a treasured member of her community and loved by all who knew her. Bonnie was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Matthew “Jack” Williams, whom she married on November 21, 1956. As a young couple in the 50s, they learned to dance to the music of Elvis Presley, even winning contests for dancing the Carolina shag and the jitterbug. They maintained a love of dancing throughout their lives, and delighted their family with a performance at their 50th wedding anniversary celebration. A graduate of the former Woodleaf High School, Bonnie worked as an Eligibility Specialist for Rowan County Social Services for over 20 years, before becoming a business owner along with her husband and daughter, Lynne. The family operated Jac-Lyn's Florist in Spencer, NC for 25 years. Bonnie was also a founding member of the Maranatha Bible Church, and filled the hearts of family and friends by sharing her beautiful voice with the choir every Sunday. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and most importantly, spending time with her devoted family. Left to cherish her memory are three daughters: Loretta Williams Cloud and husband Bruce, of Green Cove Springs, FL, Lynne Williams Hege and husband Len, of Lexington, NC, and Leah Williams Bartlett and husband Dean of Harker's Island, NC. She is also survived by her aunt, Jean Thomason Foster, brothers Jerry Mitchell Goodman, and Gary DeMonte Goodman and wife Mozel, grandchildren, Kimberly Sanders and husband Lars, Laura Naves and husband Jagger, Heather Hege Gardner and husband Zach, Madison Waller Thomason, Jacob Hege, Morgan Waller Padilla and husband Matthew, and great-grandchildren Easton, Jaidyn, Emmitt, Asher, and Syrenia. Visitation: Visitation will be held at Maranatha Bible Church from 12-1pm on June 17, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1pm. Service: A graveside service will follow at 2pm, at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury NC 28144. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Maranatha Bible Church or The Salvation Army. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store