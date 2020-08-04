1/1
Bonnie Jean Poole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean Hill Poole, 73, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Bonnie was born on September 20, 1946 in Cabarrus County the late Edward T. Hill and Dorothy Irene Story Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Hill, and a sister, Phyllis Barrier. Bonnie spent her early career as a Production Line Supervisor for Grace & Co cosmetics, before becoming a CNA at both rest homes and privately. She loved spending time outside in her yard gardening flowers. She also enjoyed going to yard sales and consignment shops. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 45 years, George Poole; two sons, Marty (Shonda) Kimberlin and Joseph (Chelsea) Michael Poole; daughter, Gina (Gary) Kimberlin Potts; two sisters, Virginia Faulkenberry and Donna Hill; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Servie: Services will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorial's in Bonnie's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Dr. Charlotte, NC 28215. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved