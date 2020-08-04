Bonnie Jean Hill Poole, 73, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Bonnie was born on September 20, 1946 in Cabarrus County the late Edward T. Hill and Dorothy Irene Story Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Hill, and a sister, Phyllis Barrier. Bonnie spent her early career as a Production Line Supervisor for Grace & Co cosmetics, before becoming a CNA at both rest homes and privately. She loved spending time outside in her yard gardening flowers. She also enjoyed going to yard sales and consignment shops. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 45 years, George Poole; two sons, Marty (Shonda) Kimberlin and Joseph (Chelsea) Michael Poole; daughter, Gina (Gary) Kimberlin Potts; two sisters, Virginia Faulkenberry and Donna Hill; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Servie: Services will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorial's in Bonnie's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
