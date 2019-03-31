Obituary

Bonnie Morris Parker, 85, of Richfield, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.

Mrs. Parker was born Oct. 19, 1933 to the late John Alfred and Eva Odessa Morris. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne David Parker and six brothers.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her sisters and attended church at every opportunity.

Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 6-8:p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church, New London. The funeral service will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. located at Highland Baptist Church, 106 Highland Dr., New London, officiated by Rev. Michael Madaris.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Angie (Rick) Blakely; daughter, Tamara Norton; son, Rocky (Donna) Parker; son, Chad (Liane) Parker; grandchildren, Kristen Blakely, Ashton Blakely, Mary Norton, Casey Norton, Brandon Parker, Jessica Britt, Riley Parker and Celeste and Connor Parker; great- grandchildren, Skyler Blakely, Brielle Blakely, Bonnie-Annie Harward Norton, Christian Parker, Corbin Parker and Branson Wyatt Forest; and five sisters.

Memorials: Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at

Bonnie Morris Parker, 85, of Richfield, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.Mrs. Parker was born Oct. 19, 1933 to the late John Alfred and Eva Odessa Morris. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne David Parker and six brothers.Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her sisters and attended church at every opportunity.Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 6-8:p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church, New London. The funeral service will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. located at Highland Baptist Church, 106 Highland Dr., New London, officiated by Rev. Michael Madaris.Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Angie (Rick) Blakely; daughter, Tamara Norton; son, Rocky (Donna) Parker; son, Chad (Liane) Parker; grandchildren, Kristen Blakely, Ashton Blakely, Mary Norton, Casey Norton, Brandon Parker, Jessica Britt, Riley Parker and Celeste and Connor Parker; great- grandchildren, Skyler Blakely, Brielle Blakely, Bonnie-Annie Harward Norton, Christian Parker, Corbin Parker and Branson Wyatt Forest; and five sisters.Memorials: Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Funeral Home Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle

522 N 2nd St.

Albemarle , NC 28001

(704) 983-1188 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.