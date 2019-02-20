Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Ruth Beshears Horn. View Sign

Bonnie Ruth Beshears Horn, 83, of Rockwell passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at her residence. Born in Cleveland, Tenn. on Feb. 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Claudia Prince and James Beshears. Bonnie was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Tazewell, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Horn; daughter, Lois Ann Horn; and great-granddaughter, Caitlin Campbell. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Charles Horn (fiancée Terry Gryder) of Rockwell and Randall Horn (Kim) of Salisbury; daughter, Deborah Isaman (Tim) of Cleveland; daughter-in-law, Jane Horn of Scottsdale, Pa; sisters, Inez Bottoms, Louise Ledford (Winston) and Ruby Cross, all of Cleveland, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle with the Rev. Steve Holshouser officiating. A visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Green Hill Memorial Gardens, 11800 Governor George C. Peery Hwy, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 followed by an entombment service at 3 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Farley Beavers, the Rev. Robert Whitt and Brother Willard Owens. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 or the P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Horn family. Online condolences may be made at

